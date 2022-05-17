Assisted dying bill should pass unchanged, Deputy Nats leader says
The Anglican and Catholic church buildings oppose the voluntary assisted dying laws however whereas the Uniting Church has not taken a place, it might not forestall its aged care properties from accessing it.
Loading
“We are satisfied the bill offers sufficient protection to residential aged care providers”, Saviour Buhagiar, director of ageing at Uniting NSW/ACT, mentioned.
“We must remember residential aged care homes are exactly that – people’s homes – and older people deserve the same rights as those in the wider community. Should voluntary assisted dying become law, Uniting would not seek to prevent our residents from using it if that was their wish.”
Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, who launched the invoice to the decrease home late final 12 months, mentioned it might be inappropriate for any MPs to intentionally attempt to stall the invoice.
“MPs have had the bill for nearly a year, last-ditch attempts to limit access is both cruel to people whose home is aged care and disrespectful to the consultative parliamentary process that formed the legislation,” Greenwich mentioned.
The invoice handed the higher home 20 votes to 17 though there have been 4 MPs absent. It now has to cross a second time, together with with amendments, to turn into legislation.
Labor MLC Adam Searle, who has carriage of the invoice within the higher home, mentioned he believed there was “a strong feeling on all sides to conclude debate on this bill this week”.
“Supporters of the legislation will oppose any amendments which have the effect of making access harder or more restrictive, or would undermine the government integrity of the scheme,” he mentioned.
“Any amendments that in substance are reruns of issues already debated and rejected in the lower house would have to be very convincing to be revisited, in my view.”