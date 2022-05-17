Assisted dying bill should pass unchanged, Deputy Nats leader says

The Anglican and Catholic church buildings oppose the voluntary assisted dying laws however whereas the Uniting Church has not taken a place, it might not forestall its aged care properties from accessing it.

“We are satisfied the bill offers sufficient protection to residential aged care providers”, Saviour Buhagiar, director of ageing at Uniting NSW/ACT, mentioned.

“We must remember residential aged care homes are exactly that – people’s homes – and older people deserve the same rights as those in the wider community. Should voluntary assisted dying become law, Uniting would not seek to prevent our residents from using it if that was their wish.”

Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, who launched the invoice to the decrease home late final 12 months, mentioned it might be inappropriate for any MPs to intentionally attempt to stall the invoice.