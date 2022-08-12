Asteroid 2022 PJ1 is hurtling towards earth; Know what time will it make its closest approach

Asteroid 2022 PJ1 to move Earth on August 16 at a distance of 4.23 million kilometers.

Space rocks have been making their closest passes to earth fairly often these days. Though they are not speculated to pose any menace to our planet, scientists have categorized lots of them as probably harmful asteroids attributable to their shut approaches to earth. As per a report by NASA, a house-sized asteroid dubbed as Asteroid 2022 PJ1 will reportedly fly previous Earth on August 16, at 06:59 at a distance of 4.23 million kilometers.

The asteroid might be touring at a velocity of 6 kilometers per second. The asteroid 2022 PJ1 belongs to Apollo Group. It was detected on August 7, 2022. According to Sky.org, the area rock takes 547 days to finish its one orbit across the Sun. Its orbit’s farthest level from the Sun is 247 million kilometers, and the closest level is 145 million kilometers. It will make its subsequent shut move to earth on August 04, 20256 at 18.86 million kilometers.

How are asteroids categorized into near-Earth objects?

An area rock that comes inside the distance of 30 million miles from Earth is assessed as a “near-Earth object” by NASA and any near-earth objects that come inside round 4.65 million miles fall into probably hazardous asteroids. However, the asteroid “2022 PJ1”, isn’t categorized as a “potentially hazardous object”.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are small, rocky objects leftover from the photo voltaic system’s formation round some 4.5 billion years in the past. They orbit the solar and largely reside within the between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, also referred to as asteroid belt. They are made of various sorts of rocks, and therefore, no two asteroids are alike.