Aston Martin DBX 707: World’s fastest SUV revealed

Formula 1 expertise helped develop a brand new benchmark for high-riding efficiency vehicles, and there are extra on the way in which.

A extra highly effective model of the usual automobile’s Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre helps the up to date automobile attain a high pace of 310km/h, making it sooner than big-dollar crossovers such because the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Bentley Bentayga.

Bigger turbos assist ship extra energy than earlier than, returning a formidable 520kW and 850Nm.

That’s 707 horsepower, therefore the DBX 707 identify.

It’s a step up from the 405kW/700Nm within the authentic DBX and the 450kW/850Nm discovered within the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S that donates its engine to the British machine.

A Mercedes-sourced nine-speed computerized transmission is a part of the deal, together with outsized carbon ceramic brakes and a subtly revised cabin.

A 12 months on the Formula 1 grid because the rapid-response medical automobile helped Aston refine the massive wagon’s subtle air suspension, energetic roll bar system and digital stability management to enhance agility.

Aston Martin put particular emphasis on a brand new launch management function that lets the DBX 707 race away from a standing begin at excessive revs, returning a 3.3 second sprint to 100km/h.

The dash matches Porsche’s range-topping Cayenne Turbo GT, a machine that at the moment holds the Nurburgring lap file for high-performance SUVs.

The new machine will function a reference level for the upcoming Ferrari household SUV that guarantees to push the category additional into supercar territory.

Lamborghini boss Stephane Winkelmann has additionally introduced {that a} extra highly effective model of its 478kW/850Nm Urus SUV is simply across the nook.

Australian costs for the DBX 707 received’t be low-cost.

The common mannequin prices $357,000 plus on-road prices, suggesting the halo variant received’t supply a lot change from $500,000 drive-away.