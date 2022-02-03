AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive tomorrow | Loop Barbados

A brand new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is predicted to reach on island tomorrow, Thursday, February 3.

Co-coordinator of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand, mentioned the earlier batch expired on Monday, January 31. She added that the Astrazeneca vaccines must be obtainable in any respect vaccination websites by Friday, this week.

Those individuals who didn’t obtain the vaccine after January 31, are inspired to go to any of the websites on Friday, or thereafter, for first and second doses, in addition to boosters.

The different vaccines, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson are at the moment obtainable.