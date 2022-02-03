Astronaut aboard ISS posts ten pics showing her latest ‘obsession’

Astronaut Kayla Barron repeatedly takes to Instagram to provide a glimpse of the outer house to folks. Currently staying aboard the International Space Station as a member of Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-3, she did the identical in her newest submit too. She posted a number of pictures and likewise shared that the photographs showcase her newest ‘obsession.’

“Clouds are my latest obsession. I just can’t get enough of the incredible variety of textures, patterns, shapes, and colors. I was having trouble deciding which photo to share, so here are 10. Which shot is your favorite?,” she wrote whereas posting the photographs.

Take a have a look at the submit to see the picture you want essentially the most:

The submit has been shared three days in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 4,500 likes and counting. The submit has additionally prompted folks to share numerous appreciative feedback.

“They’re all so beautiful. I can’t pick just 1,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “They’re amazing,” posted one other. “7 and 10, but all are fantastic,” expressed a 3rd. “Wow,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the submit shared by the astronaut?