Astronaut aboard ISS shares interesting video about weightlifting in weightlessness. Seen it yet?

Samantha Cristoforetti, an Italian European Space Agency astronaut staying aboard the International Space Station (ISS), lately shared a really attention-grabbing video on Twitter. The clip captures her explaining about weightlifting in weightlessness. Chances are, the video will go away you intrigued.

“Weightlifting in weightlessness. Load-bearing exercises in space and on Earth help us maintain bone density and strong muscles – lift, push, build strong bones!” she wrote whereas posting the video. The intriguing clip exhibits her explaining the significance of exercising in house and persevering with the identical whereas again on Earth.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered practically 29,000 views and counting.

"Weightlifting in weightlessness in space and on earth is helpful in maintaining our bones density. Thanks for the piece of information from Space to ground and have an amazing #spacetime there!" posted a Twitter person.