Astronaut Explains “Intriguing Sight” of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) not too long ago shared an “intriguing” daylight sight of a vibrant dot in the midst of a desert on Earth. “A bright dot in the Negev desert…so unusual to see human-made lights in day passes!” European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti tweeted whereas sharing three images displaying a distant white speck towards a brown panorama.

In the caption, Ms Cristoforetti defined a bit about its origin. “It’s a concentrated solar power plant, one of the technologies to get renewable energy from the sun. with one of the world’s tallest solar power towers,” she mentioned.

Take a glance beneath:

Intriguing sight! A vibrant dot within the Negev desert…so uncommon to see human-made lights in day passes! It’s a concentrated solar energy plant, one of many applied sciences to get renewable vitality from the Sun. With one of many world’s tallest solar energy towers! #MissionMinerva pic.twitter.com/MFbCpXpxmG — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) August 25, 2022

As per CNET, the intense dot was seen due to the Ashalim Solar Thermal Power Station, which makes use of mirrors to pay attention daylight to an 820-feet-tall tower within the Negev desert of Israel. This tower is taken into account one of many world’s tallest solar energy towers. It is large enough to create the noticeable dot of sunshine that Ms Cristoforetti noticed from the ISS.

Here’s a picture from 2020 of what it seems to be like from slightly nearer to the bottom:

Ms Cristoforetti additionally added the hashtag #MissionMinerva to her publish. Minerva is the title of her second expedition to the ISS. According to the ESA web site, Ms Cristoforetti first flew to the Station in 2014 for her Italian Space Agency ASI-sponsored mission ‘Futura’.

Earlier this yr, she was once more launched on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft from Florida as a part of Crew-4 with a view to function lead for all US Orbital Segment (USOS) operations.

Meanwhile, since being shared, Ms Cristoforetti’s tweet has taken the web by storm. Commenting on the publish, one consumer wrote, “A light of hope for our environment”. Another mentioned, “Difficult to see from your photos, but easier once zoomed in. I’d bet its really easy to pick out in person though. Probably sparkles like a star on earth.” “Very impressive,” commented third. “what a view!” mentioned fourth.