Astronaut posts pics of Earth taken from ISS that look like artworks

Matthias Maurer is an astronaut who’s presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). If you’re somebody who follows him on Instagram, chances are you’ll pay attention to the varied posts that he usually shares. His posts are so intriguing that they by no means fail to create a buzz amongst individuals. Case in level, the most recent share that showcases the wonderful fantastic thing about the Earth.

“Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art. I took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are,” he wrote together with a considering face emoticon. The put up is full with just a few photos showcasing Earth in vibrant colors.

Take a take a look at the put up:

The put up has been shared a couple of day in the past and until now, it has gathered practically 2,300 likes. Since being posted, the share has gathered tons of feedback. A number of shared coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“So amazing photo, thank you for sharing it,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Amazing,” posted one other. “Looks like they’re painted,” shared a 3rd.

