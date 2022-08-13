Astronaut shares Independence Day wishes for India from ISS, hails ISRO. Watch

Independence Day 2022: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to Twitter to share a beautiful video that reveals an astronaut wishing India from the International Space Station. Since being posted, the video has created a buzz and received folks’s hearts.

“Thank you @NASA, @esa, and all the partners of the International Space Station. @Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,” ISRO wrote whereas posting the video. The great clip reveals Italian European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. In her message, the astronaut talks about ISRO’s contribution to the area mission moreover sharing the Independence Day needs.

Take a take a look at all the video:

The video was shared a couple of hours in the past. Since being posted, the video has gathered over 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are rapidly growing. The share has additionally gathered greater than 24,000 likes and counting. The put up has prompted folks to share numerous feedback.

“Ye toh totally unexpected tha….,” wrote a Twitter person. “Thanks to all members of ISRO for giving an international presence to Indian space research. On this auspicious occasion of 75 years AZADI all Indians can proudly say that India has a significant contribution today in space research & science,” commented one other. “Wow. This is so cool,” expressed a 3rd. “Feeling Proud. Excited and excellent,” wrote a fourth.