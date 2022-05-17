Astronaut Shares Stunning Photo Of “Blood Moon” During Lunar Eclipse

This is how the “Blood Moon” appeared from house throughout the lunar eclipse.

The first total lunar eclipse of the 12 months created lots of buzz on the planet. People in some international locations – principally in South America – had been in a position to take an excellent take a look at the Moon throughout the celestial occasion, whereas others weren’t so fortunate.

But 1000’s of kilometres up within the house, on the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts had been in a position to seize the magnificent phenomenon from zero gravity.

The photos of the “Blood Moon” throughout the eclipse had been posted on Twitter by Samantha Cristoforetti, an astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday.

Happy Monday from house! Were you fortunate sufficient to have the ability to see the lunar eclipse final night time? We had been! / Buon lunedì dallo spazio! Avete avuto la fortuna di vedere l’eclissi lunare di ieri sera? Noi sì! 🌘#lunareclipse2022#MissionMinerva#LunarEclipsepic.twitter.com/RKJ49L4YAX — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) May 16, 2022

“Happy Monday from space! Were you lucky enough to be able to see the lunar eclipse last night? We were!” she stated in her tweet, which was retweeted by the ESA.

The picture reveals {a partially} seen Moon because the Earth strikes between it and the Sun throughout the whole lunar eclipse.

In another photo, the Moon is seen enjoying “hide-and-seek with our solar panel”, stated Ms Cristoforetti.

She docked on the ISS after being despatched to house onboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule on April 27. This was her second flight to the house station.

The 45-year-old the commanding the ISS operations throughout the staff’s six-month stint, turning into Europe’s first lady positioned in that position.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Moon, Earth, and Sun align, with the Moon passing by the shadow solid by the Earth. A complete lunar eclipse happens when the Moon passes by the darkest a part of the Earth’s shadow, generally known as the umbra, in response to NASA.

The whole lunar eclipse on the intervening night time of May 15 and 16 was not seen in India. It was seen in numerous components of the world together with South and North America, Antarctica, Europe, Africa, and the East Pacific.

During the eclipse, the Moon was seen in scarlet color, in stark distinction to its traditional milky white look. It emitted a reddish hue simply earlier than the totality of the eclipse, which is why it was referred to as the “Blood Moon”.