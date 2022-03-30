ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo – 5 K-dramas of the swoon-worthy singer-actor that reflect his versatility : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

South Korean male group ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has risen as a fan favorite in the case of appearing in addition to singing. While he’s having fun with the idol life, he is without doubt one of the fashionable Korean actors receiving worldwide acclaim as nicely. His charming appears to be like and a compelling boy subsequent door persona have charmed the audiences globally. Be it a highschool scholar in True Beauty or a royal prince in Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryeong, Cha Eun Woo has carried out every position with an ease. Cha Eun Woo additionally has the track writing credit for few of ASTRO’s songs as nicely. In addition to this, he additionally has a profitable time because the MC of a number of musical selection reveals. His emcee expertise and chemistry with co-hosts was applauded and really beloved. All this solely proves Cha Eun Woo’s versatility in leisure business.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo – 5 Ok-dramas of the swoon-worthy singer-actor that mirror his versatility

On the event of his birthday on March 30, let’s check out Cha Eun Woo’s filmography.

TRUE BEAUTY (2020)

The drama that gave main second lead syndrome to followers worldwide, True Beauty is one broadly beloved drama. Cha Eun Woo performed the lead Lee Su Ho reverse Moon Ga Young. Cha Eun Woo performed the position of a highschool scholar with ease. Hwang In Youp was the second male lead, and the explanation of a heart-breaking second lead syndrome for worldwide followers.

ROOKIE HISTORIAN GOO HYE RYEONG (2019)

Cha Eun Woo performed the position of a captivating royal prince within the drama Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryeong. He is paired reverse Shin Se Kyung. His character is harmless, typically child-like and but possessed a robust willpower to proper the wrongs. This was the primary historic for Cha Eun Woo as he moved away from common roles coming his approach and displaying a refreshing facet of himself.

TOP MANAGEMENT (2018)

In this drama, Cha Eun Woo performs an idol singer Woo Yeon Woo in Top Management, an online collection on YouTube. The collection additionally stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Seo Eun Soo in lead roles. He, together with the solid members launched a number of OSTs for the net collection below SOUL – their band’s title from the collection. The drama tells the story of a supervisor who can see into the longer term and makes use of that potential to make selections of the current.

MY ID IS GANGNAM BEAUTY (2018)

My ID is Gangnam Beauty spoke reality about matters like beauty surgical procedure, self-love, and many others. It additionally gave the viewers’s coronary heart fluttering moments between the leads. The drama tells the story of a woman who as a teen bought beauty surgical procedure to look lovely and be accepted in her friends. Im Soo Hyang performed the lead position as Kang Mi Rae, and Cha Eun Woo appeared as her romantic curiosity Do Kyung Suk. He performed the position of a chilly trying, however warm-hearted one that typically saved Kang Mi Rae from awkward conditions. Cha Eun Woo went on to win a number of awards for his position and with this drama, he rose to worldwide fame.

HIT THE TOP (2017)

Cha Eun Woo performed a supporting position in Hit The Top. His character was named MJ, a spoilt and humorous superstar. His position within the drama was brief, however it was fairly memorable. 2017 was nonetheless preliminary days in Cha Eun Woo’s appearing profession, however he carried out the position with none hiccups. This was a begin of him gaining fame in appearing area.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo shall be quickly seen within the film Decibel alongside Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won and Lee Sang Hee and within the drama Island alongside Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Sung Joon.

