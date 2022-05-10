Asus Refreshes Vivobook, Zenbook, Laptops With Updated Intel, AMD Processors

Asus has launched the newest era of its Vivobook Pro and Vivobook S laptops, alongside new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S fashions on Monday. The latest fashions from the Taiwanese PC producer sport OLED shows and are powered by as much as the newest 12-generation Intel Core H-series or AMD Ryzen 6000 H-series processors, together with Nvidia GeForce 30 collection graphics. Meanwhile, the corporate additionally introduced restricted version Vivobook 13 Slate laptops designed by artists Philip Colbert and Steven Harrington.

Asus is but to disclose pricing and availability particulars for the brand new Vivobook Pro, Vivobook S, Zenbook Pro, and Zenbook S fashions. The firm has not made any bulletins associated to the launch of those laptop computer fashions in India.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED specs

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i9-12900H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop computer comes with as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is supplied with a 16-inch 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) OLED show with as much as 600 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh charge, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection.

The laptop computer is supplied with a full-HD+ digicam with a privateness shutter. It options inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 90Wh battery and measures 354.0 x 248.5 x 19.9 and weighs 2.30kg.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED specs

The newly launched Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7- 12700H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED sports activities a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,620 pixels) OLED show with as much as 600 nits of peak brightness, one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, and a 120Hz refresh charge.

The laptop computer comes with a full-HD+ digicam with a privateness shutter. It is supplied with inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook Pro 15X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 76Wh battery. It measures 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm and weighs 2.10kg, in accordance with Asus.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED specs

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors, paired with as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED is supplied with a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED show with as much as 600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh charge, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, in accordance with Asus.

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED comes with a full-HD+ digicam with a privateness shutter, and inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity entrance, the laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm and weighs 16.8kg.

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED specs

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with AMD Radeon or Intel Iris Xe graphics and as much as 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop computer comes with as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED is supplied with a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED show with as much as 550 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh charge, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection.

The laptop computer is supplied with an HD digicam with a privateness shutter. It options inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED comes with as much as Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0a port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 70Wh battery and measures 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 and weighs 1.63kg.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED specs

The newly introduced Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7- 12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with AMD Radeon or Intel Iris Xe graphics and as much as 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED sports activities a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED show with as much as 600 nits of peak brightness, one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, and a 90Hz refresh charge.

The laptop computer comes with a HD digicam with a privateness shutter. It is supplied with inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED comes with as much as Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm and weighs 1.50kg, in accordance with Asus.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED specs

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with AMD Radeon or Intel Iris Xe graphics and as much as 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is supplied with a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) OLED show with as much as 120Hz refresh charge, as much as 600 nits of peak brightness, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, in accordance with Asus.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED comes with a HD digicam with a privateness shutter, and options inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity entrance, the laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm and weighs 1.80kg.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition/ Philip Colbert Edition specs

Both the Steven Harrington Edition and Philip Colbert Edition variants of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED sport a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) OLED touchscreen show with as much as 500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision help, that may be magnetically indifferent. The show comes with HDR help and has a 0.2ms response time. The laptop computer is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, together with as much as 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC and M.2 NVMe 256GB SSD storage choices.

The laptop computer comes with Dolby Atmos help. Connectivity choices embrace Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Ports on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED embrace two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. It sports activities 13-megapixel main and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED packs a 50Whr battery with help for 65W charging. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate measures 309.9 x 190 x 7.9mm and weighs 0.78kg.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED specs

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop computer comes with as much as 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is supplied with a 16-inch 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) OLED show with as much as 550 nits of peak brightness, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection.

The laptop computer is supplied with a full-HD+ infrared digicam with a privateness shutter. It options inbuilt 4-way stereo audio system and a microphone array with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 96Wh battery and measures 355.0 x 251.0 x 16.9mm and weighs 2.30kg.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED specs

Asus’ newly launched Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i9- 12900H processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, in accordance with the corporate.

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED sports activities a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,620 pixels) OLED show with as much as 600 nits of peak brightness, one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, and a 120Hz refresh charge. It additionally incorporates a second 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus (2,880 x 864 pixels) IPS-level panel with stylus help.

The laptop computer comes with a full-HD+ digicam with a privateness shutter. It is supplied with inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 76Wh battery. It measures 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9 mm and weighs 1.75kg, in accordance with Asus.

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED specs

The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processors with as much as Intel Arc A370M discrete graphics, paired with as much as 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is supplied with a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) OLED show with as much as 550 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh charge, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, in accordance with Asus.

The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED comes with a HD infrared digicam, together with inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity entrance, the laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a microSD card reader, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 96Wh battery. It measures 355.2 x 229 x 18.9 mm and weighs 1.80kg.

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 specs

Asus Zenbook Pro 17 is powered by as much as AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop computer comes with as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 is supplied with a 17.3-inch WQHD (2,260×1,440 pixels) IPS show with as much as 400 nits of peak brightness, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection.

The laptop computer is supplied with a full-HD+ digicam. It options stereo audio system with Harman Kardon audio. Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 76Wh battery and measures 395.0 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm and weighs 2.35kg.

Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED specs

The newly launched Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7- 1260P processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and as much as 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, in accordance with the corporate. The laptop computer sports activities a 13.3-inch WQXGA+ (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED show with one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection and as much as 550 nits of peak brightness.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED incorporates a a full-HD+ infrared digicam. It is supplied with inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. The laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 67Wh battery. It measures 296.3 x 209.7 x 14.9 mm and weighs 1.10kg, in accordance with the corporate.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specs

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is supplied with as much as AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors with AMD Radeon graphics, paired with as much as 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It affords as much as 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is supplied with a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED show with as much as 550 nits of peak brightness, and one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, in accordance with the corporate.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a HD digicam, together with inbuilt audio system and microphones with Harman Kardon audio. On the connectivity entrance, the laptop computer affords Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 help, together with three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, together with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop computer packs a 67Wh battery. It measures 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm and weighs 1.10kg.