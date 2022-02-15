Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro to Launch in India Today: Details

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are set to launch in India in the present day. The launch will happen just about the place the Taiwanese firm will launch each its new gaming telephones. The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro have been unveiled final 12 months. Both telephones run on the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and carry AMOLED E4 shows with 144Hz refresh charge. The newest ROG Phone fashions additionally include triple rear cameras and 65W quick charging help.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India launch livestream particulars

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro launch in India will begin at 12pm (midday) in the present day. The launch will take place virtually by means of the corporate’s social media channels.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro specs

Details concerning the India variants of Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are but to be revealed. However, the telephones are prone to be aligning with their world counterparts that debuted in August final 12 months. Both ROG Phone fashions run on Android 11 with ROG UI on high and include the identical 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 show that has a 144Hz refresh charge and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The show is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro include the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, together with Adreno 660 GPU. The ROG Phone 5s are available in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB RAM choices. In distinction, the ROG Phone 5s Pro has the lone 18GB RAM choice.

The ROG Phone 5s is obtainable in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage choices, whereas the ROG Phone 5s Pro has solely the 512GB storage mannequin.

For images and movies, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro each function the triple rear digital camera setup that features a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The telephones even have a 25-megapixel selfie digital camera sensor on the entrance.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro each include front-firing stereo audio system. The telephones additionally embrace a 6,000mAh battery with 65W quick charging.

For avid gamers, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro each include ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press. The telephones additionally embrace 5G connectivity.