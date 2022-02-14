ASX set for falls as Ukraine, Fed keep Wall Street on edge

Stocks are blended on Wall Street on Monday in New York as traders watch the growing scenario in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border.

The S&P 500 is 0.1 per cent greater in early afternoon commerce whereas the Dow Jones has shed 0.1 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has added 0.7 per cent.

Wall Street has made an unsure begin to the week. Credit:AP

Smaller firm shares held up higher than the remainder of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.3 per cent.

Health care firms and banks had been among the many greatest weights dragging the market decrease. Pfizer shed 3.1 per cent and Citigroup fell 1 per cent.