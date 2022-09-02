ASX set for gains as Wall Street ends losing streak with late surge

A late burst of shopping for erased a number of the stockmarket’s losses, leaving indexes combined on Wall Street on the closing bell.

The S&P 500 added 0.3 per cent, with all of it coming within the final 10 minutes of buying and selling. The acquire ended a four-day shedding streak for the benchmark index.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 jumped late to keep away from a fifth-straight day of losses. Credit:Bloomberg

The Dow Jones added 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq composite slid by 0.3 per cent. The ASX is ready to rise, with futures at 6.31am AEST pointing to an increase of 25 factors, or 0.3 per cent, on the open. On Thursday, the ASX tumbled by 2 per cent.

Technology shares had been as soon as once more the heaviest weight on Wall Street. Nvidia dropped 7.7 per cent after the chipmaker mentioned the US authorities imposed new licensing necessities on its gross sales to China.