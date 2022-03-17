ASX set to jump as Powell boosts unsettled Wall Street

“They’re going to try to be aggressive here in raising rates. I wish Jay Powell and company all the best of luck because they’re not going to get anywhere near as they think, unless they’re willing to throw a lot of people out of jobs, because that’s what’s going to happen. Because we’re going to have a recession. This is a recession forecast,” he stated.

“I just don’t see the Fed being able to engineer this kind of tightening for what right now is inflationary demand destruction.”

“This looks like a Fed that is intending on causing recession in order to stamp out the inflation problem and that is as short sighted as calling inflation transitory a year ago,” Scott Ladner, chief funding officer from Horizon Investments

Jim Paulsen, chief funding strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis stated that many buyers may be relieved the Fed is taking motion.

“Hearing the Fed finally ‘say and act’ to tackle inflation is somewhat calming for the investment community, and for Main Street struggling with higher inflation.”