ASX set to jump as retailers boost Wall Street

Stocks closed broadly larger on Wall Street on Thursday as traders cheered a robust set of quarterly outcomes from Macy’s and different retailers.

The S&P 500 rose 2 per cent and is on tempo for its first weekly achieve after seven straight losses, its longest such stretch since 2001.

Wall Street is on monitor to finish its seven-week shedding streak. Credit:AP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 2.7 per cent. Smaller firm shares additionally made robust positive aspects, an indication of bullishness on the economic system. The Australian sharemarket is ready for a constructive open, with futures at 6.40am AEST pointing to a achieve of 69 factors, or 1 per cent on the open. On Thursday, the ASX shed 0.7 per cent.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates of interest on mortgages, rose to 2.75 per cent from 2.74 per cent late Wednesday.