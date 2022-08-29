ASX sheds $45b after Fed chief Powell spooks markets

The Australian sharemarket has opened down round 2 per cent, after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole despatched Wall Street plunging on Friday within the US.

The S&P/ASX200 dropped 138.8 factors to six,965.30, with round $45 billion shed from the ASX. All 11 sectors are within the pink, with data know-how shares the primary drag down 3.7 per cent.

Wall Street had its worst day since June on Friday. Credit:Bloomberg

Meanwhile, A2Milk shares are up 7.13 per cent after saying a $150 million buyback following excessive income progress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank greater than 1,000 factors on Friday after Powell dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it might quickly ease up on excessive rates of interest in its effort to tame inflation.