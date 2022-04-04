At a mass grave in a Kyiv suburb, the sense of loss is impossible to measure





“Brother, we’ve been looking for you for so long,” he says, bursting into tears midway by way of. His brother, Dmitry, has been lacking for roughly every week and neighbors informed Vladimir he could be buried right here.

“We thought you were alive,” Vladimir cries out.

Inside the grave, the our bodies are piled on high of each other, largely inside black baggage however some with limbs protruding. Only some are interred. A CNN staff noticed not less than a dozen our bodies on the mass grave , however the earth exhibits indicators of latest motion, suggesting many extra may lie beneath.

Kyiv Regional Police and native residents say they imagine not less than 150 folks have been buried within the mass grave, however the mayor of Bucha says the demise toll could possibly be as excessive as 300. CNN couldn’t independently confirm their claims.





