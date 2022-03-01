At-home Covid pill comes with a catch

The first tablet to assist in the battle towards Covid-19 will likely be out there to Australians from Tuesday. But there’s a catch.

The first at-home remedy to assist in the battle towards Covid is ready to be made out there to weak Australians from Tuesday.

Antiviral tablet Lageviro, also called molnupiravir, has been listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, slashing the fee for these at excessive danger.

Under the rules, docs will be capable of prescribe the drug to eligible adults with excessive danger components, together with age, different medical circumstances or being reasonably or severely immunocompromised.

It additionally should be prescribed inside 5 days of symptom onset following a optimistic PCR or RAT check end result.

It’s anticipated the oral remedy will price simply $6.80 for concession card holders or $42.50 for basic sufferers.

But the remedy is not going to be made instantly out there to the broader inhabitants.

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly beforehand outlined the nation’s most weak communities can be the primary to obtain the remedy.

“Once the treatments do start to come into the country, the Australian government will be working closely with the state and territory governments to ensure these treatments get distributed to those people who are most at risk,’ he said in January.

“This, in the first instance, is likely to include people infected in outbreaks in remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and those infected in outbreaks in residential aged care and disability care settings.

“Then, over coming months, as supply increases, we may see more wide distribution available across the population.”

Lagevrio was accredited by the nation’s medical regulator to be used in January together with Pfizer’s oral remedy Paxlovid.

Both medication are aimed toward decreasing hospitalisation of gentle and average sicknesses and will likely be welcomed by many in distant and rural communities with out entry to a hospital.

The authorities has beforehand mentioned it has secured entry to not less than 300,000 programs of Lageviro and 500,000 programs of Paxlovid for the nationwide medical stockpile.

From there, it will likely be made out there to state and territory well being departments in addition to to Aboriginal managed group well being organisations and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

But it’s not identified what number of doses will likely be made instantly out there or when shipments are anticipated.

Global provide shortages have affected the variety of programs out there in different nations the place the drug has been accredited.