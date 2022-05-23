At initiative of Malaysian Embassy, juvenile fish released into water bodies at Gizilaghaj State Nature Reserve (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. At the joint

initiative of the Embassy of Malaysia in Baku, the Republic of

Azerbaijan and the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP)

Alumni Club, an occasion had been organized on 22 May, 2022 at

Gizilaghaj State Nature Reserve in Lankaran district with the

assist of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the

Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend experiences.

Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan Dato Yubazlan bin Yusof,

different dignitaries from the Ministry of Natural Resources and

Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan and media representatives

participated within the occasion.

The occasion was additionally held together with the International

Day of Biological Diversity (IDB) which celebrates its anniversary

on 22 could 2022 below the ‘Building a shared future for all life’

subject. Nearly 700 juvenile fish have been launched into the reservoirs

through the occasion.

As a part of the Malaysian Public Diplomacy and Outreach Program,

this system geared toward encouraging better people-to-people

connectivity in addition to commemorating the enduring friendship

between Malaysia and Azerbaijan.

To date, there are 172 MTCP Alumni from Azerbaijan. The

Malaysian ambassador expressed hope to welcome extra officers from

Azerbaijan to attend the MTCP applications, and that the MTCP Alumni

Azerbaijan will proceed to prosper and contribute to development,

improvement, and progress of bilateral relations between Malaysia

and Azerbaijan.