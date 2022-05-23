At initiative of Malaysian Embassy, juvenile fish released into water bodies at Gizilaghaj State Nature Reserve (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. At the joint
initiative of the Embassy of Malaysia in Baku, the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP)
Alumni Club, an occasion had been organized on 22 May, 2022 at
Gizilaghaj State Nature Reserve in Lankaran district with the
assist of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend experiences.
Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan Dato Yubazlan bin Yusof,
different dignitaries from the Ministry of Natural Resources and
Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan and media representatives
participated within the occasion.
The occasion was additionally held together with the International
Day of Biological Diversity (IDB) which celebrates its anniversary
on 22 could 2022 below the ‘Building a shared future for all life’
subject. Nearly 700 juvenile fish have been launched into the reservoirs
through the occasion.
As a part of the Malaysian Public Diplomacy and Outreach Program,
this system geared toward encouraging better people-to-people
connectivity in addition to commemorating the enduring friendship
between Malaysia and Azerbaijan.
To date, there are 172 MTCP Alumni from Azerbaijan. The
Malaysian ambassador expressed hope to welcome extra officers from
Azerbaijan to attend the MTCP applications, and that the MTCP Alumni
Azerbaijan will proceed to prosper and contribute to development,
improvement, and progress of bilateral relations between Malaysia
and Azerbaijan.