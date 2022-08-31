At least 1 dead after multi-story building collapses in Nigeria’s Kano State

Eight folks had been rescued from the rubble to date, together with an individual who was declared useless at an area hospital, Nura Abdullahi, the native coordinator for the nation’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), stated Tuesday.

One individual was critically injured, he stated. Six others have been taken to hospital after which launched.

“The building was under construction but the ground floor was occupied,” Abdullahi instructed CNN, including that it’s believed that individuals have been buying there when the constructing collapsed.

The constructing is situated on the Beirut GSM market, common for retailers promoting cell phones and associated equipment.