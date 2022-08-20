At least 10 dead as gunmen storm Somalia hotel

At least 10 individuals had been killed in an assault by Islamic militants who stormed a resort in Somalia’s capital late Friday, police and eyewitnesses mentioned.

Several different individuals had been injured and safety forces rescued many others, together with youngsters, from the scene of the assault at Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel, they mentioned.

The assault began with explosions outdoors the resort earlier than gunmen entered the constructing.

Gunfire might nonetheless be heard early Saturday as safety forces tried to include the final gunmen, who had been regarded as holed up within the resort. It was unclear what number of militants remained on the resort’s prime flooring.

There was no rapid phrase on the identities of the victims.

“We were having tea near the hotel lobby when we heard the first blast followed by gunfire. I immediately rushed toward hotel rooms on the ground floor, and I locked,” mentioned eyewitness Abdullahi Hussein.

“The militants went straight upstairs and started shooting. I was inside the room until the security forces arrived and rescued me.”

He mentioned that on his technique to security he noticed “a number of our bodies mendacity on the bottom outdoors resort.

Who is behind the newest Mogadishu assault?

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed accountability for the assault, the newest of its frequent makes an attempt to strike locations which might be typically visited by authorities officers.

Shebab have been engaged in a 15-year insurgency towards Somalia’s federal authorities.

“A group of Shebab attackers forced their way into the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, with fighters firing randomly inside the hotel,” the group wrote in a quick assertion on a pro-Shebab web site.

The Shebab had been pushed in another country’s primary cities, together with Mogadishu in 2011, however they continue to be entrenched in massive rural areas. In current months, they’ve stepped up their assaults.