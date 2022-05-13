At Least 11 Die as Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Puerto Rico, U.S. Says

At least 11 folks died and 31 others have been rescued on Thursday after a ship carrying migrants capsized about 10 miles north of Desecheo Island, P.R., the U.S. Coast Guard stated.

The company stated that the crew of a Customs and Border Protection plane sighted a capsized vessel shortly earlier than midday. The crew reported folks within the water who didn’t seem like carrying life jackets, the Coast Guard stated.

The Coast Guard stated the vessel was “suspected of taking part in an illegal voyage.”

Most of the folks on the boat have been from Haiti, however two of the survivors have been from the Dominican Republic, stated Jeffrey Quiñones, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The boat set off from the Dominican Republic and was en route throughout the treacherous Mona Passage to the western aspect of Puerto Rico, he stated.

Mr. Quiñones stated that, based mostly on accounts from the migrants, the boat was taking over water and the occupants have been making an attempt to shovel water from the boat. He stated this was not unusual for such voyages as a result of the boats are sometimes “unseaworthy.”