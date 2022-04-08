At least 11 killed in Colombia landslide





An “unspecified” variety of individuals stay lacking as a result of landslide in Abriaquí municipality, which was attributable to heavy rains, the chance administration company of Antioquia (Dagran) mentioned.

Most victims are believed to be miners, who have been working at an unofficial gold mine that was lined by the landslide in an unpopulated space in Abriaquí, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management mentioned.

Authorities are transferring towards the location to assist emergency providers and assess potential harm to infrastructure, Dagran mentioned.

“This situation once again fills us with sadness. Last Monday, we emphasized that these events will continue to occur, and we cannot avoid them because they are natural phenomena, but we can avoid loss of life,” Dagran’s director Jaime Gomez mentioned.

“We’re in the rainy season, so people who live or have activities on the banks of rivers mustn’t be near these tributaries. Risk management is an issue of co-responsibility of all Colombians, and it depends on all of us to do what we can to protect life,” mentioned Gomez. Antioquia Gov. Anibal Gaviria mentioned on Twitter that he’ll meet along with his cupboard after which journey to Abriaquí following what he known as a “painful tragedy.” President Ivan Duque expressed his solidarity with the households of the victims on Thursday, and mentioned reduction businesses are engaged in search operations with the catastrophe company. “We make available the necessary help to attend to the victims of this tragedy caused by the heavy rains of the last few hours. We will maintain permanent monitoring of the situation,” Duque tweeted. Landslides are widespread in Colombia as a result of mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and poor or casual building of homes, Reuters reported. The wet season, which started on March 16, has already wreaked havoc on greater than 9,000 individuals throughout the nation, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management mentioned. Before that, in early February, 15 individuals died and 35 have been injured in a landslide within the western metropolis of Pereira. And in 2017, not less than 254 individuals have been killed by mudslides within the southern metropolis of Mocoa.





