At least 112 children die in Russia’s war with Ukraine: Prosecutor general

The Prosecutor General’s workplace in Ukraine says a complete of 112 youngsters have died within the nation for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion.

The workplace says greater than 140 youngsters have been wounded since February 24.

According to the UN youngsters’s company, greater than 1.5 million youngsters had fled Ukraine. Most households have fled to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

A normal view of 109 empty prams positioned within the middle of Lviv throughout the Price of War marketing campaign organised by native activists and authorities to spotlight the big variety of youngsters killed in ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)

UNCIEF says girls and women travelling on their very own are particularly vulnerable to gender-based violence.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign minister

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Evacuation route in Ukraine’s Luhansk region to open: Governor