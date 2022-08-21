At Least 12 Killed As Somalia Hotel Siege Enters Day 2: Report

Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents have claimed accountability for the assault.

At least 12 folks have been killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a lodge in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, seizing hostages whom authorities have been nonetheless battling to free 24 hours later, an intelligence officer mentioned on Saturday.

The attackers blasted their manner into the Hayat Hotel on Friday night with two automotive bombs earlier than opening hearth. Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents claimed accountability.

“So far we have confirmed 12 people, mostly civilians, died,” Mohammed, an intelligence officer who solely gave one identify, advised Reuters.

The gunmen have been holding an unknown variety of hostages on the second ground of the constructing, Mohammed mentioned, stopping authorities from utilizing heavy weapons.

They had additionally bombed out the steps to make it more durable to entry sure flooring, he mentioned.

As the siege entered its second day on Saturday night, authorities had secured 95% of the constructing, the state broadcaster Somali National Television mentioned. The broadcaster didn’t give an up to date variety of casualties.

Those battling the militants contained in the lodge embrace Gaashan, a paramilitary drive specialising in counter-insurgency, a former safety official conversant in the drive advised Reuters.

The detonations despatched big plumes of smoke over the busy junction on Friday night time, and the sound of gunfire nonetheless crackled throughout the capital on Saturday night.

Explosions have been heard on Friday night time as authorities forces tried to wrest management of the lodge again from the militants, witnesses mentioned.

Large sections of the lodge have been destroyed by the preventing, they mentioned.

Friday’s assault was the primary such main incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took workplace in May.

The United States condemned the assault and mentioned it was steadfast in its “support of Somali and African Union-led efforts to counter terrorism.”

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones, wish a full recovery to those injured, and commend Somalia’s security forces,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price mentioned in an announcement.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claimed accountability for the assault, in accordance with a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which displays jihadist group statements.

Al Shabaab has been preventing to topple the Somali authorities for greater than 10 years. It desires to ascertain its personal rule based mostly on a strict interpretation of Islamic legislation.

The Hayat Hotel is a well-liked venue with lawmakers and different authorities officers. There was no quick data on whether or not any of them had been caught up within the siege.

