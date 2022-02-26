At least 13 dead after tourist boat sinks in Vietnam

At least 13 individuals had been killed and 4 others lacking after a vacationer boat capsized Saturday in unhealthy climate off the coast of Hoi An, a world heritage-listed Vietnamese metropolis, an official mentioned.

The accident occurred because the vessel carrying 39 native vacationers and crew members was returning to Hoi An from Cu Lao Cham island — a preferred spot for diving, snorkeling and water sports activities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local Communist Party chief Nguyen Sinh confirmed 13 individuals drowned and 4 had been lacking.

Rescue efforts had been suspended within the night due to fading gentle, he mentioned.

“We cannot do anything further as it is too dark,” he instructed AFP, including a full investigation can be carried out and a few survivors had been receiving medical remedy.

“We will resume the search at first light tomorrow morning for the other four people.”

A neighborhood border guard mentioned among the many lacking had been two kids.

“Chances of them being found alive are small,” he mentioned.

There had been tough climate — robust winds and massive waves in current days, he mentioned.

Vietnam’s home tourism business rebooted in early February, at the start of the Tet conventional lunar new yr, after shutting down throughout strict coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions final yr.

Hoi An’s sandy seashores and exquisite structure are a drawcard for each native and worldwide vacationers.

Read extra:

Russia-bound cargo ship intercepted by French navy in English Channel

More than 28,000 migrants crossed Channel in small boats in 2021: UK

Nearly 600 migrants rescued off Italy’s Calabria: Coastguard