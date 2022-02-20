At least 13 killed by suicide bomber in central Somalia

At least 13 individuals have been killed in central Somalia on

Saturday after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a

restaurant full of native officers and politicians, Trend reviews citing

Al Jazeera.

The lifeless have been principally civilians and 20 different individuals have been wounded

within the city of Beledweyne, police spokesman Dini Roble Ahmed mentioned.

The blast precipitated “huge damage”, he added.

Witnesses mentioned a big explosion tore by an open space of

the Hassan Dhiif restaurant the place individuals gathered beneath bushes to

eat lunch.

Police and authorities officers confirmed the restaurant assault

was the results of a suicide bomber, however didn’t give the variety of

casualties.

The assault happened regardless of safety being tightened in

Beledweyne on the eve of a primary spherical of voting for parliamentary

seats within the constituency, 340km (210 miles) north of the capital

Mogadishu.

Two deputy district commissioners have been among the many lifeless, police

officer Mohamud Hassan mentioned. “This was the deadliest assault I can

recall on this city.”

Al-Shabab claimed duty for the assault, in keeping with a

report by SITE intelligence, which displays armed teams

on-line.