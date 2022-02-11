At least 135 000 Zim teachers suspended without pay for going on strike | News24

Zimbabwe’s schooling ministry has suspended at the least 135 000 lecturers for occurring strike.

Teachers say the transfer is prohibited and that they are going to press forward for higher pay.

Zimbabwe is among the many 10 of the worst international locations in the case of defending employees’ rights, in accordance with a worldwide rights index.

At least 135 000 public faculty lecturers can be affected by the Zimbabwean authorities’s determination to droop them with out pay for occurring strike.

In an announcement, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Evelyn Ndlovu mentioned putting lecturers can be suspended for 3 months with out pay.

She mentioned:

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education want to inform the nation and its valued stakeholders that every one officers inside the ministry who absented themselves from obligation because the official opening of colleges on 7 February 202 have been suspended with out pay forthwith for 3 months.

During the three months, investigations into what the minister referred to as “misconduct” from the putting lecturers can be undertaken and people discovered responsible would face “appropriate action.”

The determination got here a day after lecturers, by the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), rejected the federal government’s 20 % wage hike which they described as a “high-sounding nothing” and saved their demand of an equal of R9 000 (about US$540).

“Our members are still incapacitated and the government must capacitate them so that they can report for work. Teachers remain incapacitated until US$540 is restored,” the organisation mentioned.

On opening day, some faculties recorded trainer attendance ranges as little as 12 %.

It’s not but clear how lots of the 150 000 public faculty lecturers didn’t report for obligation. Headmasters are compiling their studies.

The PTUZ mentioned about 10% of the nation’s public faculty, registered lecturers turned up for work.

PTUZ secretary-general, Raymond Majongwe mentioned:

We know solely 10 % of the educating pressure have been turning up for obligation. Effectively, faculties must shut once more if the federal government pushes forward with this ill-advised transfer.

But the extra militant Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) mentioned the federal government’s determination was unconstitutional and that lecturers ought to ignore it and will press forward with their strike.

Schools in Zimbabwe closed for the vacations on 7 December final yr. They have been as a consequence of open on 11 January 2022. However, confronted with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the federal government delayed the reopening to 7 February.

This is the second mass expulsion of presidency employees since 2018 when the vice-president and well being minister, Constantino Chiwenga, fired 16 000 nurses who had gone on strike.

The International Trade Union Confederation’s (ITUC) 2021 international rights index says Zimbabwe is amongst 10 of the worst international locations in the case of defending employees’ rights.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.