At least 14 killed, including 7 children, after floods in landslides in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state
Rain showers started Thursday, resulting in lethal landslides within the area. The quantity of rain registered within the final 48 hours was the best on file in Angra dos Reis, in keeping with town’s municipal authorities.
At least 4 different folks had been injured — none critically — after seven homes had been hit by landslides within the coastal neighborhood of Ponta Negra, in keeping with officers in Paraty. More than 22 neighborhoods sustained flooding and 71 households had been displaced.
In the municipality of Mesquita, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted to loss of life after three days of heavy rainfall, CNN Brazil reported.
In town of Angra dos Reis, a 4-year-old lady and a youngster had been killed and a minimum of 9 folks had been lacking, the affiliate reported, citing civil protection and fireplace officers. Five folks had been rescued.
Rio de Janeiro state firefighters and civil protection authorities are deployed within the affected cities to assist rescue folks. The Civil Defense doesn’t have an estimate on how many individuals are lacking up to now.
Brazil’s Interior Development Ministry mentioned that Colonel Alexandre Lucas, the National Secretary for Civil Defense and Protection, is touring to the areas most affected areas on Saturday.