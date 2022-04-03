At least 14 killed, including 7 children, after floods in landslides in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state

Rain showers started Thursday, resulting in lethal landslides within the area. The quantity of rain registered within the final 48 hours was the best on file in Angra dos Reis, in keeping with town’s municipal authorities.

At least 4 different folks had been injured — none critically — after seven homes had been hit by landslides within the coastal neighborhood of Ponta Negra, in keeping with officers in Paraty. More than 22 neighborhoods sustained flooding and 71 households had been displaced.

In the municipality of Mesquita, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted to loss of life after three days of heavy rainfall, CNN Brazil reported.