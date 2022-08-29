At least 14 police injured as supporters of Argentina’s vice president protest

Argentina’s official information company Télam reported police used sticks and tear gasoline on protesters after a gaggle of individuals knocked down fences that town authorities had ordered to be put up close to the vice chairman’s residence.

At least 14 cops had been injured within the violence, in accordance with Felipe Miguel, the chief of employees of the Buenos Aires authorities. Four protesters had been arrested following the clashes, the native authorities mentioned.

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mentioned injured officers had been being handled within the hospital.

“The demonstration turned into a situation of violence. There was a group of demonstrators who began to throw down the fences, to throw stones, to attack the police,” Larreta mentioned, including “in the city of Buenos Aires violence is the limit. We will not allow situations of violence, as long as there are (such situations), the police will act.”