At Least 14 Shot Friday Evening into Saturday in Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 14 individuals had been shot, 4 of them fatally, Friday night into Saturday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The first deadly capturing occurred at 10:40 p.m. Friday, when a 38-year-old driver was shot was touring “in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights.” The driver was taken to a hospital the place he died, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The second deadly capturing occurred at 11:10 p.m. Friday, when a 62-year-old man was shot within the head whereas sitting at “a stop sign in the 800 block of West 71st Street.” He was transported to a hospital the place they pronounced him lifeless.

The third deadly capturing was found at 5:17 a.m. Saturday, when a 19-year-old was discovered “in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street” with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning at 6 a.m. whereas standing outdoors, speaking to a different particular person “in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.”

NBC 5 noted that two further capturing accidents occurred by Saturday evening, bringing the entire variety of non-fatal capturing victims to 12 by 8:32 p.m.

The Sun-Times observed that 412 individuals had been killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, by way of August 13, 2022.

