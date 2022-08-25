At least 15 dead after Russian rocket strike on train station

Exactly six months after Moscow invaded its western neighbour, a Russian strike on Independence Day killed a minimum of 15 folks and wounded scores of others at a railway station in central Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened his speech in entrance of the UN Security Council by sharing the information of the assault.

“I have just received information about a Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, right on the carriages at the station in Chaplyne. Four passenger carriages are on fire,” Zelenskyy mentioned firstly of his speech.

“At least 15 people were killed and about 50 injured. (…) This is our everyday life,” he added.

Images shared by Ukrainian shops confirmed a number of prepare carriages, in addition to a number of automobiles and what’s mentioned to be the city’s prepare station utterly devastated by an obvious explosion and ensuing hearth.

“We will fight for it until the end,” the Ukrainian president had earlier proclaimed, specifying that he referred to all of Ukraine “without any concessions or compromises,” together with the Donbas basin, partly within the arms of Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, and Crimea, annexed by Russia the identical yr.

Celebration amid fears of escalation

The assault got here after warnings that the Kremlin may use the general public vacation in Ukraine — in addition to the loss of life of the daughter of radical nationalist thinker Aleksandr Dugin, Daria Dugina — to escalate its strikes throughout the nation.

After six months of the conflict, the anniversary of independence from the USSR in 1991 was subsequently to not be celebrated.

Zelenskyy and his spouse paid tribute to the Ukrainian troopers killed by observing a minute of silence and laying yellow and blue bouquets — the colors of the nationwide flag — in entrance of a memorial within the centre of the capital, Kyiv.

The two then attended a rally within the Cathedral of St. Sophia along with the leaders of Ukraine’s major spiritual denominations.

The authorities in Kyiv, the place warning sirens sounded within the morning, banned all public gatherings from Monday to Thursday and, within the northeast, the governor of the Kharkiv area ordered a curfew from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

In the early hours of 24 August, explosions sounded in a number of cities, resembling Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, in response to native authorities.

According to UN numbers, a minimum of 5,587 civilians had been killed and seven,890 wounded in Ukraine since 24 February.

More than half of those deaths came about within the jap Donbas area, the place combating has been additional intensified for the reason that starting of the invasion.