At least 15 dead, three missing after torrential rains in southern China

At least 15 folks have died in torrential rains throughout southern China, state media reported Saturday.

Eight died in two constructing collapses from landslides in Fujian province, close to China’s east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency stated, citing the Wuping county info workplace.

Five others died and three have been lacking in Yunnan province, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) away in southwestern China, state broadcaster CCTV stated in a web based report.

Three kids have been swept away by floodwaters Friday in Xincheng nation within the Guangxi area, authorities stated. Two died and one survived.

The storm broken roads, bridges and telecommunications and energy amenities in Yunnan’s Qiubei county, which is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the border with Vietnam.

In Fujian, 5 victims have been present in a collapsed manufacturing facility constructing and three others in a collapsed residential constructing on Friday, Xinhua stated.

Heavy rain began Thursday night in Wuping county, which is about 210 kilometers (130 miles) inland from the coastal metropolis of Xiamen.

Video posted on-line confirmed streets flooded with muddy water and a few roads partially washed away.

The storm broken crops, lower energy and destroyed 39 homes within the county, state media stated. More than 1,600 folks have been evacuated.

