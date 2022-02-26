At least 150,000 people flee Ukraine to neighboring countries: UNHCR

The UN refugee company, UNHCR, stated no less than 150,000 refugees had fled Ukraine to neighboring international locations, similar to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania, within the wake of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed solely at army targets, however bridges, faculties and residential neighborhoods have been hit because the invasion started Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops getting into Ukraine from the north, east and south.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As properly as focusing on the capital Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to concentrate on Ukraine’s shoreline, stretching from the Black Sea port of Odesa, within the west close to the border with Romania, to the Azov Sea port of Mariupol within the east.

If the Russian troops succeed, Ukraine will probably be minimize off from entry to all of its sea ports, that are important for its economic system.

Read extra:

Kyiv toughens curfew, violators to be considered ‘enemy’: Mayor

China’s Xi, in message to North Korea’s Kim, vows cooperation under ‘new situation’

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has ‘derailed’ Russia’s plan to capture Kyiv