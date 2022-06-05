At least 16 killed, 170 injured in Bangladesh depot fire

At least 16 folks had been killed and 170 others injured after a large fireplace tore by a container depot in southern Bangladesh, officers stated Sunday.

The fireplace broke out shortly earlier than midnight at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the important thing port of Chittagong, fireplace service official Jalal Ahmed stated.

“Sixteen people have been killed in the fire. The number of fatalities is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition,” Chittagong’s chief physician, Elias Chowdhury, advised AFP.

Multiple firefighting models had been on the scene trying to douse the blaze when a large explosion rocked the positioning, injuring scores of individuals, together with firefighters, Abul Kalam Azad, the native police chief, advised AFP.

“Some 170 people were injured including at least 40 firefighters and 10 police officers. Three firefighters were also killed,” he stated.

Chowdhury stated the injured had been rushed to totally different hospitals within the area as medical doctors had been introduced again from vacation to assist in the emergency.

He stated the variety of fatalities might nonetheless develop as some 20 folks remained in vital situation with burns overlaying 60 to 90 % of their our bodies.

Local media put the variety of accidents at about 300, and requests for blood donations for the injured flooded social media.

Emergency crews had been nonetheless working to place out the hearth Sunday morning and navy clinics had been serving to to deal with the injured.

Mominur Rahman, chief administrator of Chittagong district, stated whereas the hearth was largely below management, there have been “still several pockets of fire in the depot”.

“Firefighters are trying to control these pocket fires,” he stated.

Rahman stated the depot contained tens of millions of {dollars} of garment merchandise ready to be exported to Western retailers, for whom Bangladesh is a key provider.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, spokesman for the Bangladesh Inland Container Association (BICA), stated a number of the containers on the 30-acre non-public depot contained chemical substances, together with hydrogen peroxide.

The director of the B.M. Container Depot, Mujibur Rahman, stated the hearth’s trigger was nonetheless unknown. He added the power employs about 600 folks.

In 2020, three employees had been killed after an oil tank exploded in one other container depot within the neighboring Patenga space.

Fires are widespread in Bangladesh resulting from lax enforcement of security guidelines. In July 2021, 54 folks died when a blaze ripped by a large food-processing manufacturing unit outdoors the capital Dhaka.

In 2020, 70 folks had been killed when one other fireplace engulfed a number of Dhaka residence blocks.

