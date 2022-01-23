At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

Eight different folks have been severely wounded within the hearth on the Liv Nightclub, in accordance with the federal government’s assertion. During a press convention held on the scene of the fireplace, the director of the Yaoundé Central Hospital mentioned a number of folks in essential situation have been transferred to the hospital.

The Cameroonian Ministry of Communication mentioned the ceiling on the nightclub caught hearth from fireworks explosions.

The hearth later precipitated two robust explosions that sparked panic amongst these within the venue, in accordance with the assertion.

President Paul Biya has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident and despatched his condolences to the victims’ households.