At least 16 people injured after drone intercepted above Jizan airport

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a drone focusing on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport within the metropolis of Jizan, the Arab Coalition mentioned on Monday.

At least 16 individuals of various nationalities have been injured on account of the assault, the coalition mentioned, including that three of them have been in essential situation.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia “has resumed launching cross border attacks from the Sanaa International Airport,” it additionally mentioned in line with the state information company (SPA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Preparations [are underway] for a large-scale military operation. The Houthis must bear the consequences of these practices targeting civilians.”

“We will take firm measures in compliance with international law to protect civilians,” the coalition added.

Read extra:

At least 12 people injured after drone intercepted above Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defense conference

Arab Coalition destroys explosives-laden boat launched by Houthis in Red Sea