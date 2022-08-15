At least 17 Haitian migrants found dead off Bahamas coast
The our bodies of 15 females, a male and an toddler had been discovered within the water after the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force responded to experiences of a boating incident seven miles off New Providence simply after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis stated in a press release.
Twenty-five folks had been rescued and turned over to well being officers for monitoring, however further persons are presumed to be lacking, with search and restoration operations persevering with, Davis stated.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that a twin-engine speed boat left a docking facility off West Bay Street around 1 a.m. with approximately 60 people on board. It is believed that their final destination was Miami, Florida,” the Prime Minister stated.
“Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal matter as well as other rescue and recovery efforts. However, I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of The Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,” the Prime Minister stated.
Davis stated his authorities has at all times warned in opposition to harmful voyages and that they’ve elevated surveillance on land and sea, and intensified patrols.
“We take this opportunity to strongly condemn the organization of smuggling operations which risk human life and compromise our national security. Those found to be involved will face prosecution,” he stated. “I understand the situation that many of these migrants face that would encourage them to take such great risk. We however appeal to those considering making such a voyage, not to.”
Bahamas Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander advised reporters Sunday that an estimated 50 to 60 folks had been believed to have been on board the 20-ft speedboat and that the seek for survivors or our bodies was ongoing.
He stated two Bahamian males had been among the many survivors and had been being questioned in police custody. The males had been identified to police “for various offenses,” he stated.
Immigration Minister Keith Bell stated 20 folks had been taken to a detention heart and had been being interviewed.
“Those persons have indicated that they would have paid somewhere between $3,000 and $8,000 for this fateful journey,” Bell stated.