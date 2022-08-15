At least 17 Haitian migrants found dead off Bahamas coast

The our bodies of 15 females, a male and an toddler had been discovered within the water after the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force responded to experiences of a boating incident seven miles off New Providence simply after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis stated in a press release.

Twenty-five folks had been rescued and turned over to well being officers for monitoring, however further persons are presumed to be lacking, with search and restoration operations persevering with, Davis stated.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that a twin-engine speed boat left a docking facility off West Bay Street around 1 a.m. with approximately 60 people on board. It is believed that their final destination was Miami, Florida,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal matter as well as other rescue and recovery efforts. However, I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of The Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,” the Prime Minister stated.