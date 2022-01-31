At least 18 killed during heavy rains in Brazilian state of Sao Paulo

At least 18 folks have been killed because of flooding and landslides brought on by heavy rains within the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Governor Joao Doria mentioned on Sunday, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

“I am following with great sadness the damage caused by the heavy rains. My solidarity is with the families and friends of the 18 victims. We are working on rescues and I have authorized the release of resources to help those affected,” Doria mentioned on social media.

Among the individuals who died from the storms this weekend have been 11 adults and 7 kids, whereas about 500 households needed to flee their properties, in response to the native fireplace division.

The deaths have been recorded within the municipalities of Francisco Morato, Franco da Rocha, Varzea Paulista, Aruja, and Embu das Artes, all within the metropolitan space of Sao Paulo and within the metropolis of Ribeirao Preto.

In Varzea Paulista, a pair and their three kids died, together with a one-year-old child, when the hillside the place their house was positioned collapsed on Sunday morning.

Additionally, the city of Franco da Rocha was flooded when the Juquery River and the Ribeirao Eusebio stream overflowed, whereas in Bauru, the rains opened a sinkhole in the course of a highway.