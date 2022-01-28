At least 18 Kurdish fighters found dead in Syria jail hit by ISIS: Monitor

Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria on Friday discovered the our bodies of 18 fellow fighters inside a jail that ISIS attacked final week, a warfare monitor reported.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces mentioned Wednesday that they’d recaptured the sprawling complicated within the metropolis of Hasakeh following a January 20 ISIS jailbreak attempt that sparked days of clashes inside the ability and in surrounding areas.

But mop-up operations are nonetheless underway within the Ghwayran jail the place Kurdish forces say dozens of terrorists stay holed up.

During a sweep on Friday, the SDF backed by Kurdish inner safety forces “found the corpses of 18 fellow fighters killed by terrorists”, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights mentioned.

The warfare monitor, which depends on a community of sources inside Syria, additionally reported that an in a single day air strike close to the jail, carried out by the US-led coalition battling ISIS, killed seven terrorist.

The dying toll since January 20 now stands at over 260, together with round 180 ISIS terrorists, 73 members of Kurdish-led forces and 7 civilians, based on the Observatory.

The terrorists that stay inside the ability have barricaded themselves in “cellars that are difficult to target with air strikes or infiltrate on the ground,” the Observatory mentioned.

Kurdish forces “are looking to starve jihadists into surrendering,” mentioned Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman, including that these holding out have been diehard ISIS followers.

An SDF official mentioned round 60 ISIS fighters have been holed up in a basement and a floor ground above it.

“We believe there are no minors among them,” he advised AFP on the situation of anonymity as he was not approved to touch upon the problem.

The terrorists have been given a deadline to give up and if no progress is made they are going to be handled “firmly,” he mentioned, with out specifying a timeframe.

The Ghwayran jail assault was probably the most high-profile ISIS assault because the terrorist group misplaced their “caliphate” almost three years in the past.

According to the SDF, round 3,500 inmates and ISIS attackers have surrendered to its forces because the begin of operations to recapture the jail.

