At least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine after Russia war: United Nations

Two and a half million folks have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded and one other two million have been internally displaced by the warfare, the United Nations mentioned Friday.

The UN Refugee Agency’s chief Filippo Grandi blamed the mass displacement on what he known as a “senseless war” that started on February 24.

“The number of refugees from Ukraine – tragically – has reached today 2.5 million,” UNHCR chief Grandi tweeted.

“We also estimate that about two million people are displaced inside Ukraine. Millions forced to leave their homes by this senseless war.”

Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, mentioned the 2 and a half million individuals who had fled Ukraine included 116,000 nationals from different international locations.

Before Russia invaded, greater than 37 million folks lived in Ukrainian territory beneath the management of the central authorities in Kyiv.

More than half of those that have fled have gone to Poland.

Russian strikes hit civilian targets in central Ukraine’s Dnipro metropolis on Friday, as Moscow’s troops edged nearer to the capital Kyiv that, in response to its Mayor Vitali Klitschko, has misplaced half of its estimated 3.5 million inhabitants for the reason that warfare started.

