At Least 2 Arrested After Shooting In Brooklyn Park; 50 Shell Casings Found At Scene

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two folks had been arrested Saturday night time following a taking pictures in Brooklyn Park.

Police within the suburb north of Minneapolis say that officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of photographs fired. Investigators later decided the taking pictures occurred on the 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, the place officers discovered 50 shell casings on the scene.

While harm was observed on automobiles and buildings within the space, police discovered no victims damage by gunfire.

When responding to the taking pictures, officers had been alerted to a suspect automobile, police say. The officers stopped the automobile and located a gun contained in the automotive.

The folks contained in the automotive had been taken into custody. Investigators didn’t say how many individuals had been arrested, or if they’re looking for further suspects.