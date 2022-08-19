At least 2 people are dead after planes collide in California, officials say

toggle caption AP

Two planes collided in Northern California whereas attempting to land at a neighborhood airport Thursday and no less than two of the three occupants have been killed, officers stated.

The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly earlier than 3 p.m., in response to a tweet from town of Watsonville. The city-owned airport doesn’t have a management tower to direct plane touchdown and taking off.

There have been two folks aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and solely the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 in the course of the crash, in response to the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials say a number of fatalities have been reported however it was not instantly clear whether or not anybody survived.

The pilots have been on their ultimate approaches to the airport when the collision occurred, the FAA stated in an announcement. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which didn’t instantly have extra particulars, are investigating the crash.

No one on the bottom was injured. The airport has 4 runways and is dwelling to greater than 300 plane, in response to its web site. It handles greater than 55,000 operations a 12 months and is used usually for leisure planes and agriculture companies.

Watsonville, close to the Monterey Bay, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Photos and movies from the scene posted on social media confirmed the wreckage of 1 small airplane in a grassy discipline by the airport. One image confirmed a plume of smoke seen from a avenue close to the airport.

A photograph from town of Watsonville confirmed injury to a small constructing on the airport, with firefighters on the scene.

The planes have been about 200 toes (61 meters) within the air once they crashed, a witness advised the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Franky Herrera was driving previous the airport when he noticed the twin-engine airplane financial institution exhausting to the correct and hit the wing of the smaller plane, which “just spiraled down and crashed” close to the sting of the airfield and never removed from properties, he advised the newspaper.

The twin-engine plane saved flying however “it was struggling,” Herrera stated, after which he noticed flames on the different facet of the airport.

The supervisor of the Watsonville Municipal Airport was unavailable for a telephone interview within the hours after the crash. The airport accounts for about 40% of all normal aviation actions within the Monterey Bay space, in response to the City of Watsonville’s web site.

The Watsonville Police Department referred calls to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the place a dispatcher had no info.

Two different pilots additionally have been harm in plane crashes elsewhere in California on Thursday.

A 65-year-old San Diego man obtained main however non-life threatening accidents when his single-engine airplane crashed on a avenue close to a busy freeway overpass in El Cajon, authorities stated.

The airplane reportedly struck an SUV however no one on the bottom was harm within the metropolis practically 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.

Later, the pilot of an ultralight plane was critically injured when it crashed the other way up on a constructing on the Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.