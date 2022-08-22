World
At least 20 dead in central Afghanistan floods – Times of India
KABUL: At least 20 individuals have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the past 48 hours, a catastrophe administration official mentioned on Monday, with heavy rain destroying 1000’s of houses and damaging agricultural land.
The nation has been reeling from pure disasters this 12 months, together with a drought and an enormous earthquake that killed over 1,000 individuals in June.
“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” mentioned Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s catastrophe administration authority.
Unofficial studies put the toll a lot larger.
The Taliban authorities, which took over the nation final August, has struggled to deal with the disasters and has known as for help.
“We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organisations, to urgently help the victims,” Taliban authorities spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid mentioned in a video message posted on social media.
Global humanitarian companies have supplied help for months, however have warned that they wanted extra entry and funding to keep away from a humanitarian catastrophe with 1000’s left homeless and no entry to shelter or clear consuming water.
