At least 20 killed in Ecuador prison riot

Violence on the Turi jail, close to town of Cuenca, began early Sunday because of a management dispute amongst incarcerated members of a gang often called The Wolves, Gen. Carlos Cabrera, the commander of Ecuador’s nationwide police pressure, informed reporters at a press convention.

Cabrera stated 19 of the victims have been killed because of “acts of violence” and one was killed after ingesting a chemical substance. At least 11 others have been injured, CNN Espanol reported.

Authorities are working to establish the our bodies of the victims to tell their kinfolk, he added.

Five different inmates have been injured through the riot, authorities added.