World
At least 21 dead after Russian shelling of east Ukraine town: Local officials – Times of India
KYIV: At least 21 individuals had been killed and 25 had been injured on Thursday when Russian forces shelled a city in japanese Ukraine, native prosecutors mentioned.
Artillery hearth early Thursday hit a college and a cultural centre within the city of Merefa exterior town of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors mentioned in a publish on Facebook. Of the wounded, 10 individuals are in severe situation.
Artillery hearth early Thursday hit a college and a cultural centre within the city of Merefa exterior town of Kharkiv, regional prosecutors mentioned in a publish on Facebook. Of the wounded, 10 individuals are in severe situation.