At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed

The attackers shot and killed civilians who fled in direction of the wall of the lodge compound and its blown-up gate after they struck, Ahmed stated, including that they killed 10 safety personnel with firearms and grenades.

Aden Ali, a survivor, instructed Reuters that he was consuming a cup of tea on the lodge when he heard the primary blast. He ran in direction of the compound wall with others because the militants fired at them.

“We were many on the run, over a dozen. When I went out of the hotel, I could see eight of us. Maybe the rest died in the shooting,” Ali stated.

Another group of individuals within the lodge fled to an higher flooring, the place they had been killed by the militants who first blew up the steps to stop escape, Ali stated.

Security forces managed to free a few of those that locked themselves of their rooms within the higher flooring after a number of hours, he stated.