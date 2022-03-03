At Least 22 Killed In Russian Air Strikes In Ukraine’s Chernihiv Region

This seize produced from a handout video exhibits a broken condo constructing in Chernihiv

Lviv:

At least 22 our bodies have been recovered from rubble within the wake of Russian air strikes in Ukraine’s Chernihiv area, the Ukrainian emergency providers stated in a web-based put up.

It stated rescue work was ongoing, with out specifying the place precisely the assault came about. Earlier the regional governor stated a minimum of 9 individuals had been killed by an air strike on two colleges and personal homes.

